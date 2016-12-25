Kacey Musgraves Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves got more than a hippopotamus for Christmas as boyfriend Ruston Kelly got down on one knee and asked her to be his bride on Christmas Eve. Kacey posted a pic of the traditional round rock with a gold band this morning on Instagram with the following message: "I didn't say yesI said HELL YESSSS!! Last night the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked.

