I hope other governors will stand for their people like Fayose - Pastor Adeboye

By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti-The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has admonished state governors in the country to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in standing up for and protecting the interest of their people. He stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.