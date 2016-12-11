How You Can Ring in 2017 with Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban from the Comfort of Your Home

Even if you plan to ring in 2017 from the comfort of your own home, you'll still be able to see two of the biggest stars in country music performing at two of the biggest celebrations in the U.S. Thomas Rhett will play the best-known New Year's Eve celebration of them all. He's one of the headliners on New Year's Rockin' Eve , which airs live from New York City's Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

