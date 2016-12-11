How You Can Ring in 2017 with Thomas ...

How You Can Ring in 2017 with Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban from the Comfort of Your Home

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

Even if you plan to ring in 2017 from the comfort of your own home, you'll still be able to see two of the biggest stars in country music performing at two of the biggest celebrations in the U.S. Thomas Rhett will play the best-known New Year's Eve celebration of them all. He's one of the headliners on New Year's Rockin' Eve , which airs live from New York City's Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle... 10 hr guest 3
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Dec 24 fakebiglew 154
News Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt... Dec 13 DUH 128
News Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08) Dec 13 Tomy 126
News Travel concerns for illegal immigrants Dec 13 spytheweb 2
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa... Dec 12 Faloola Chong 1
News Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood Dec 12 Faloola Chong 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,487,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC