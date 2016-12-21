Have You Seen This? The best country singer might be Mongolian
I'm not a big fan of country music. It's true - my first real concert I ever went to was Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, but I didn't really buy the tickets, nor did I have any say in what was playing on the CD in my sister's Volkswagen Jetta when she'd pick me up from my friends' houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|11 hr
|From1oldrudefart2...
|153
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Entertainers sprinkling shows with a little hol... (Dec '08)
|Dec 11
|A Golden Shower
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC