Gretchen Wilson Plans Her Comeback With a oeRowdya New Single

It's been two years since Gretchen Wilson released her last single, "Chariot," taking a couple of years off to raise her now-16-year-old daughter, but the Illinois native is back with a new party anthem, "Rowdy." The single-written by Gretchen, Shane Minor and Trent Tomlinson-is about showing the kids today how to party like it used to be done.

