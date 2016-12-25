Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood recorded Christmas album for daughters
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood recorded their Christmas album so they could listen to it with their daughters while decorating their tree. The country singers like to gather with their three girls during the festive season and share stories about the past holidays, and while they are decorating the tree, they like to sing along to Christmas tunes.
