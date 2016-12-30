Fred Phillips' Best Country and Southern Rock of 2016: Jackson Taylor, Hank Jr., Whiskey Myers
I didn't listen to enough country and Southern rock this year to feel comfortable taking my usual approach to this Best Country and Southern Rock of 2016 list. I know there are some great records out there that I just haven't heard, possible better than the ones below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Something Else! Reviews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|13 hr
|guest
|3
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Dec 24
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC