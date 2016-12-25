For Brett Eldredge, Christmas Stays the Same -- And He Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way
For Brett Eldredge , "I'll Be Home for Christmas" is more than just one of the tracks on his new holiday album, Glow . The man who has the number-one country song in the nation right now with "Wanna Be That Song" is looking forward to heading to his hometown of Paris, Illinois, to pick up some of his favorite yuletide traditions.
