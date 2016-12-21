Donald Trump's inauguration will go on

Donald Trump's inauguration will go on

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Media gossips report that Donald Trump is having trouble recruiting Hollywood celebrities to entertain guests at the inauguration. The likes of Elton John, KISS, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Garth Brooks and Justin Timberlake have been more or less reliably reported to be still nursing snits and pouts, unable to come to terms with the election results, and will be missing in Washington on Jan. 20. The scarcity of twinkle and tinsel, such as it may be, may be because so many Hollywood notabilities have, as promised, shuffled off to Buffalo and beyond, some of them to Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Dec 24 fakebiglew 154
News Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt... Dec 13 DUH 128
News Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08) Dec 13 Tomy 126
News Travel concerns for illegal immigrants Dec 13 spytheweb 2
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa... Dec 12 Faloola Chong 1
News Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood Dec 12 Faloola Chong 1
News Entertainers sprinkling shows with a little hol... (Dec '08) Dec 11 A Golden Shower 4
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC