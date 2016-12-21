Donald Trump's inauguration will go on

Media gossips report that Donald Trump is having trouble recruiting Hollywood celebrities to entertain guests at the inauguration. The likes of Elton John, KISS, Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Garth Brooks and Justin Timberlake have been more or less reliably reported to be still nursing snits and pouts, unable to come to terms with the election results, and will be missing in Washington on Jan. 20. The scarcity of twinkle and tinsel, such as it may be, may be because so many Hollywood notabilities have, as promised, shuffled off to Buffalo and beyond, some of them to Canada.

