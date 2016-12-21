Dolly Parton learned early that giving leads to getting
It is not the longest journey in miles from the Tennessee's Smoky Mountains to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, but when Dolly Parton was growing up in a one-room cabin in the woods, it must have looked about as far away as outer space. For Reuters' "Life Lessons" series, the iconic 70-year-old country singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman talked about her unique journey as one of the most honored artists in American history.
