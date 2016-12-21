Country music, pets and weddings all lined up for Stratford's summer entertainment

Get the chillybin out and the deckchairs ready - Stratford is putting on a show this summer, with a councillor one of the performers in the lineup. Wellington country group The Warratahs are heading to the town for the Stratford District Council's Summer Nights series, which was launched in 2011 and has featured bands such as Shenanigans and Soulovus in the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.