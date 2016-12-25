Chris Stapleton lands three tracks on Pandora's most-streamed country songs of 2016

Arguably, soulful troubadour Chris Stapleton led the charge following his breakout performance on the 2015 CMA Awards alongside pop singer Justin Timberlake . The two performed a medley of "Tennessee Whiskey" and Timberlake's own "Drink You Away," which led for more emotional, thoughtful songwriting to bleed into the new year.

