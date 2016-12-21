Celebrity birthdays for Dec. 26, 2016

Actor Donald Moffat is 86. Actor Caroll Spinney is 83. Singer Abdul "Duke" Fakir of The Four Tops is 81. Record producer Phil Spector is 77. "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh is 71. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 70. Humorist David Sedaris is 60. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 54. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 54. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 53. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 49. Guitarist J is 49. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 47. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 46. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars is 45. Singer Chris Daughtry is 37. Actress Beth Behrs is 31. Actor Kit Harington is 30. Actress Eden Sher is 25. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 24.

