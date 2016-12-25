Celebrity birthdays for Dec. 25, 2016

Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 72. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 70. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 68. Actress Sissy Spacek is 67. Actress CCH Pounder is 64. Singer Annie Lennox is 62. Singer Steve Wariner is 62. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 62. Singer Shane McGowan is 59. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 45. Singer Dido is 45. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 44. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 34. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 32.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.