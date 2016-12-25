Celebrity birthdays for Dec. 25, 2016
Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 72. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 70. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 68. Actress Sissy Spacek is 67. Actress CCH Pounder is 64. Singer Annie Lennox is 62. Singer Steve Wariner is 62. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 62. Singer Shane McGowan is 59. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 45. Singer Dido is 45. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 44. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 34. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 32.
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Sat
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Entertainers sprinkling shows with a little hol... (Dec '08)
|Dec 11
|A Golden Shower
|4
