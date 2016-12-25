APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening...

APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump

New Mexico regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, a major step for U.S. officials aiming to reopen the facility nearly three years after a radiation leak shut it down indefinitely. Two letters obtained Thursday by The Associated Press outline the state Environment Department's findings from a recent inspection of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

