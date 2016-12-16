And Another Country Artist Is Officially Off The Market

Man, there are so many country artists getting engaged right now! I mean, both Dan + Shay are engaged, rumors of Sam Hunt being engaged, Kelsea Ballerini just got asked yesterday and Kacey Musgraves is in that group now too! She posted these pictures to her social media accounts late Christmas night. Congratulations to all of the engaged couples and we can't wait to see what 2017 has in store for all of you! Y I'M ENGAGED, Y'ALL! To the most uplifting, thoughtful, amazing human.

