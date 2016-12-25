25 Classic Holiday EpisodesBy Shannon...

25 Classic Holiday EpisodesBy Shannon Donnelly, The Daily Beast Video

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

From "The Chanukah Song" to the Peanuts gang's Christmas spectacular to Everybody Hates Chris paean to Kwanzaa, WATCH VIDEO of the best in holiday TV. The crA me de la crA me of Christmas specials, 1965's A Charlie Brown Christmas was the first prime-time Peanuts special.

