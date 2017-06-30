VSO Sounds for Summer
You might think that the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, fresh from Canada Day events in Whistler, would be ready for a bit of a break. Well, not yet: the next 10 days have enough planned to amount to an entire July season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|53 min
|Alank
|291
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jul 1
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC