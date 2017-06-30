Victor Borjas and Natalie Madlon, as Bernardo and Anita, in "West Side Story" at Ivoryton Playhouse.
When a great Broadway play turns 60 - and its music is still popular - it's time to celebrate with a homage or two. This summer, the bittersweet and iconic "West Side Story" - book by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim - will have runs at the historic nonprofit Ivoryton Playhouse through July 30 and at Musicals at Richter in Danbury, July 7-Aug. 3. On one hand a touching love story, and on the other, a crime drama about bigotry, "West Side Story" is considered by many as a classic from Broadway and film .
