Trowbridge Symphony Orchestra
The summer concert of Trowbridge Symphony Orchestra at St James' Church on Saturday June 24 began with a lively performance of Rossini's overture to The Barber of Seville. Our attention was arrested from the first majestic chords, through the lighthearted allegro and huge animated crescendo to the sparkling coda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC