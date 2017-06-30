The Halcyon Duo Once Again to Perform in Lubec
The Mary Potterton Memorial Concert on Wednesday July 12 at 7:30 P.M. presents The Halcyon Duo, comprised of Roberto Pace, piano and Eve Friedman, flute. This husband and wife duo, residents of Philadelphia and Lubec, is noted for its stunning ensemble work, including the award-winning works of the duo's pianist.
