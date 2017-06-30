Stunning performance from MTS
A CLASSIC fairytale with a twist is the latest production from Musical Theatre Salisbury at the Playhouse this week. Stephen Sondheim's alternative, yet captivating musical Into the Woods sees storybook characters Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk all heading through the forest on their own quests.
