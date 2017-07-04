Perhaps Mozart's opera show he was a song-and-dance man after all
Inspired by the improbable genius of Wolfgang Mozart, six of Queensland's finest opera singers will be joined by six of the state's gifted dancers in a rare treat for fans of either genre. A collaboration of Opera Queensland and Expressions Dance Company, the creators of Mozart Airborne hope QPAC's newest production will have cross-genre appeal.
