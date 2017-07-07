Op-Ed Contributor: Time for Republicans to Start From Scratch on Health Care
If the halting, messy debate over legislation to overhaul health care has taught us anything so far, it's that when it comes to health care, Republicans don't know what they want, much less how to get it. After years of campaigning on the promise of repealing the Affordable Care Act, when it finally came time to act, Republicans put together a plan that looks like a stingier, skimpier version of Obamacare in the individual market, plus a rollback of the law's Medicaid expansion .
