Odin Rathnam Presents Bach Project with Hershey Symphony
Violinist Odin Rathnam, in cooperation with the Hershey Symphony, presents "The Bach Project." This series of three concerts offers the complete unaccompanied Sonatas and Partitas of Johann Sebastian Bach, supplemented by works By Ysaye, Kreisler, Piazzolla and Paganini.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC