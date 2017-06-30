New classical music competition gathe...

New classical music competition gathers Egyptian music professionals nationwide

18 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The competition will be running October 1-5 at the theater of All The Saints Cathedral in Zamalek. The competition is created to honor the memory of Nicolas Latif, an Egyptian patriot businessman who was well-known for poetry writings, paintings, sculptures, and for playing Oud.

