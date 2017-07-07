National Theatre Live to Broadcast FO...

National Theatre Live to Broadcast FOLLIES this November

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Classic Stephen Sondheim musical Follies will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK and internationally on Thursday November 16th as part of National Theatre Live. Set in 1971, New York, the production follows the reunion of a group of showgirls at the theatre where they used to perform which is about to be demolished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16) 6 hr Alank 333
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jul 4 True Christian wi... 3
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jul 1 True Christian wi... 30
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Jun 26 TempleMicrowave 199
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,314,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC