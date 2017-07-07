National Theatre Live to Broadcast FOLLIES this November
Classic Stephen Sondheim musical Follies will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK and internationally on Thursday November 16th as part of National Theatre Live. Set in 1971, New York, the production follows the reunion of a group of showgirls at the theatre where they used to perform which is about to be demolished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|Alank
|333
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jul 4
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jul 1
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|199
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC