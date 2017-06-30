Maidstone: Leeds Castle Classical Concert, hosted by Aled Jones, with ...
The open air highlight of the Kent summer calendar, which has been running since 1978 in the grounds of the 13th century castle, will this year be dedicated to all things wartime. Celebrating the part the castle played in the Second World War effort, the programme will include popular wartime classics including The White Cliffs of Dover, Pack Up Your Troubles, Tipperary and We'll Meet Again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|28 min
|Alank
|297
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jul 1
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC