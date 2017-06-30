Maidstone: Leeds Castle Classical Concert, hosted by Aled Jones, with ...

The open air highlight of the Kent summer calendar, which has been running since 1978 in the grounds of the 13th century castle, will this year be dedicated to all things wartime. Celebrating the part the castle played in the Second World War effort, the programme will include popular wartime classics including The White Cliffs of Dover, Pack Up Your Troubles, Tipperary and We'll Meet Again.

