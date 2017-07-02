Long-lost Stravinsky work gets an airing

Stravinsky thought his 1908 work Funeral Song , Opus 5, written in memory of his teacher Rimsky-Korsakov, was lost during the Russian Revolution. Russian musicologist Natalia Braginskaya followed the composer's suggestion and, with librarian Irina Sidorenko, located old orchestral parts in the St Petersburg Conservatory in 2014, 107 years after its first and only performance.

