Indian classical musicians will pay tribute to late veteran Kishori Amonkar
Popular names from the Indian classical music circuit like Jayateerth Mevundi, Devaki Pandit, Anand Bhate and Rahul Deshpande will perform at a concert, Bolava Vitthal, to celebrate spirituality and pay tribute to late classical vocalist, Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar. In its 12th year, the event also celebrates Aashadi Ekadashi.
