Grant Gershon Renews Contract as L.A. Opera's Resident Conductor
Plcido Domingo announced today that Grant Gershon has renewed his contract as Resident Conductor of LA Opera through the end of the 2019/20 season. "Grant has made a profound impact on LA Opera's artistic profile over the past decade, and I could not be happier that he will continue his extraordinary work here in the seasons to come," said Mr. Domingo.
