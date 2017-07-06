Grammy-Winning Guitarist Jason Vieaux to Perform at Caramoor as Artist-in-Residence
Grammy-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux is currently Caramoor's Artist-in-Residence, and will be performing two more concerts in July at the popular bucolic musical destination. On Sunday, July 16 at 4pm, he joins the Orchestra of St. Luke's to perform iconic tango composer Astor Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires with bandoneonist Julien Labro, a piece which he and Labro recorded in 2011 for Azica Records.
