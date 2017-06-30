Give Monthly Help fund our ministry p...

Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Family.org

Friends of Focus on the Family is a special group of partners who support us monthly to help families thrive - including yours! Not only are you helping to strengthen and support marriages and families, but you'll love our new members-only benefits: If you select a free gift with your recurring donation, your gift should ship between 1-2 business days and your donation will be debited to your account at that time. Future donations will occur on that date every month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jul 1 True Christian wi... 30
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Jun 26 TempleMicrowave 201
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC