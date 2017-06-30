Free concert series pushes classical music for kids
McAllen String Academy students prepare for their July 21 performance as a string quartet. The next concert in the educational series encouraging kids to pursue classical music is Sunday at the McAllen Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC