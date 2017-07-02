Elizabeth Rosen, Russell Kornblith
Elizabeth Claire Rosen, a daughter of Jane R. Rosen and Richard G. Rosen of Ridgewood, N.J., is to be married July 2 to Russell Lasser Kornblith, a son of Carol S. Lasser and Gary J. Kornblith of Oberlin, Ohio. Rabbi Linda Motzkin, a cousin of the bride, is to officiate with her husband, Rabbi Jonathan Rubenstein, at India House, a private club in New York.
