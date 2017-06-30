Detroit Symphony plans hometown send-off before Asian tour
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is playing a hometown send-off concert this weekend as it prepares for its Asian tour. The orchestra says the free Detroit performance is Sunday, two days before departing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Alank
|299
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jul 1
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC