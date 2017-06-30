Cleveland Orchestra makes up for rainout with stylish kickoff to Blossom Music Festival

Former Blossom Festival director Jahja Ling, seen here in 2015, returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday to lead the Cleveland Orchestra's summer season kickoff, a program of Shostakovich, Gershwin, and Tchaikovsky. Former Blossom Festival director Jahja Ling, seen here in 2015, returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday to lead the Cleveland Orchestra's summer season kickoff, a program of Shostakovich, Gershwin, and Tchaikovsky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.