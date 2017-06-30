Cleveland Orchestra makes up for rainout with stylish kickoff to Blossom Music Festival
Former Blossom Festival director Jahja Ling, seen here in 2015, returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday to lead the Cleveland Orchestra's summer season kickoff, a program of Shostakovich, Gershwin, and Tchaikovsky. Former Blossom Festival director Jahja Ling, seen here in 2015, returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday to lead the Cleveland Orchestra's summer season kickoff, a program of Shostakovich, Gershwin, and Tchaikovsky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC