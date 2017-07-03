Classical: Valley Vivaldi performs Bach's Double Violin Concerto in Allentown

Rebecca Brown solos with Mary Ogletree in J.S. Bach's Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins on Sunday, July 8, at the Valley Vivaldi concert at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. PHOTO COURTESY OF / Pennsylvania Sinfonia ////FEATURES//// Rebecca Brown solos with Mary Ogletree in J.S. Bach's Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins on Sunday, July 8, at the Valley Vivaldi concert at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown.

