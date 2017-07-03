Classical: Valley Vivaldi performs Ba...

Classical: Valley Vivaldi performs Bach's Double Violin Concerto in Allentown

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

Rebecca Brown solos with Mary Ogletree in J.S. Bach's Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins on Sunday, July 8, at the Valley Vivaldi concert at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. PHOTO COURTESY OF / Pennsylvania Sinfonia ////FEATURES//// Rebecca Brown solos with Mary Ogletree in J.S. Bach's Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins on Sunday, July 8, at the Valley Vivaldi concert at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16) 22 min Alank 327
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jul 4 True Christian wi... 3
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jul 1 True Christian wi... 30
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Jun 26 TempleMicrowave 199
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC