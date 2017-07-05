Classical: Anthony Roth Costanzo in a...

Classical: Anthony Roth Costanzo in a Handel Rarity at National Sawdust

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

The vocally brilliant and dramatically fearless countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo , working with the innovative opera director Christopher Alden , comes to National Sawdust in Brooklyn with a staged version of a Handel rarity: the 1708 dramatic serenata "Aci, Galatea e Polifemo." Perhaps courting controversy, the production apparently finds parallels between Handel's telling of Ovid's mythological tale and the current American era under President Trump, roiling with issues of class, power and crudeness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Vornado among bidders in anticipated la... (Feb '16) 2 hr GreatSouthbay4040 300
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Tue True Christian wi... 3
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jul 1 True Christian wi... 30
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Jun 26 TempleMicrowave 201
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC