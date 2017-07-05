Classical: Anthony Roth Costanzo in a Handel Rarity at National Sawdust
The vocally brilliant and dramatically fearless countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo , working with the innovative opera director Christopher Alden , comes to National Sawdust in Brooklyn with a staged version of a Handel rarity: the 1708 dramatic serenata "Aci, Galatea e Polifemo." Perhaps courting controversy, the production apparently finds parallels between Handel's telling of Ovid's mythological tale and the current American era under President Trump, roiling with issues of class, power and crudeness.
