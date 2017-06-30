Class Act: Vin Scully and classical music are on tap at the Hollywood Bowl

After a month of programs ranging from jazz to rock to pop to movies - with two more “Harry Potter” movies slated for this weekend - Hollywood Bowl returns to its roots when its 10-week classical-music season opens Sunday, July 9. Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will lead 10 concerts during his eighth season at the Bowl. In addition to the Phil, Dudamel will also lead the Phil's Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles on July 23 and the National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela on Sept.

