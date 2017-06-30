Class Act: Vin Scully and classical m...

Class Act: Vin Scully and classical music are on tap at the Hollywood Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

After a month of programs ranging from jazz to rock to pop to movies - with two more “Harry Potter” movies slated for this weekend - Hollywood Bowl returns to its roots when its 10-week classical-music season opens Sunday, July 9. Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will lead 10 concerts during his eighth season at the Bowl. In addition to the Phil, Dudamel will also lead the Phil's Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles on July 23 and the National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 30
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Jun 26 TempleMicrowave 201
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,208 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC