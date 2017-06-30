Centre stage for classical works
The work of a classical pianist and a classical ballet company are on their way to the Manning Entertainment Centre. Extraordinary: Winner of the Sydney International Piano Competition Andrey Gugnin will perform at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Sunday at 2pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manning River Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|12 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jul 1
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Jun 26
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC