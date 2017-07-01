BWW Exclusive: A Chronicle of Director/Producer Hal Prince's Legendary Broadway Career

In April 1950, a young Harold Prince took his first stride on Broadway, assistant stage managing the Grace and Paul Hartman-led revue TICKETS, PLEASE! at the Coronet Theatre. Now, six decades, 21 Tony Awards and over 50 Broadway shows later, Prince prepares for another Broadway opening - this one, a revue of his own work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.