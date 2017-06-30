Brahms, Schumann and a royal tribute
The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will join hands with world-class classical stars aS' with the opening work by Thai composer Narongrit Dhamabutra drawing special interest On July 15, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will feature two giants of 19th century musical history and one world premiere tribute to Thailand's late monarch. The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the late king's birthday concert this month with the popular Robert Schumann .
