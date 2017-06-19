Youth choir arrange fundraising concert to help other children
A YOUTH CHOIR will put on a show for children's charity The Little Princess Trust - and it was the choir children themselves who suggested it. Young singers from the Herefordshire Junior Youth Choir are set to perform a wide range of classics, including Mozart's Ave Verum and Disney hits from Beauty and the Beast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|9 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|187
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|18 hr
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Tue
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Tue
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|229
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|Jun 17
|TempleMicrowave
|474
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC