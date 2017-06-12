Young stars go Into the Woods with fairy-tale production

Popular Halstead group, Frederick Douglas Performing Arts Academy, will perform Into The Woods JR, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's cockeyed fairytale, brought to life in this adaption of their groundbreaking, Tony awardwinning musical. Featuring Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack , this performance represents a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

