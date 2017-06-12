Young stars go Into the Woods with fairy-tale production
Popular Halstead group, Frederick Douglas Performing Arts Academy, will perform Into The Woods JR, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's cockeyed fairytale, brought to life in this adaption of their groundbreaking, Tony awardwinning musical. Featuring Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack , this performance represents a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|42 min
|RiccardoFire
|463
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|4 hr
|red blood relative
|85
|Man who almost died after refusing blood transf...
|4 hr
|red blood relative
|85
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|interested
|225
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Tue
|omega
|3
|FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ...
|Jun 11
|Spike
|64
|Theater: Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre lets d...
|Jun 9
|weaponX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC