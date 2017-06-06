World Premiere of Emerson String Quartet's Shostakovich and the Black Monk

On Saturday, June 17 at 8 PM, the world renowned Emerson String Quartet is joined with a cast of seven actors for the world premiere of Shostakovich and The Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy at the Detroit Film Theatre, as part of the Black Monk Festival organized by the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival and The Wayne State University Russian Program . "This is by far the most ambitious artistic project that the Festival has ever undertaken," said Maury Okun, President of the Great Lakes Chamber music Festival.

