William Dart reviews the latest classical CDs
What: Brahms, String Quartet No 3 & Clarinet Quintet Rating: 5/5 Verdict: Superb Brahms revives fond concert-hall memories When the New Zealand String Quartet released an impressive Brahms CD last year, many wondered when the composer's third and final quartet would also appear on disc. Naxos has now put anxious minds at ease, offering the third and final quartet coupled with the later Clarinet Quintet, featuring Canadian James Campbell.
