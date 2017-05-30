William Dart reviews the latest class...

William Dart reviews the latest classical CDs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Every bit as important is a Winners Tour the following year, incorporating recitals throughout the country with Chamber Music New Zealand and a concerto performance with Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, as well as the opportunity to record a CD on the prestigious Atoll label. Well-timed for this week's 2017 competition, a new release from 2015 winner Suyeon Kang, with pianist Stephen De Pledge, is a treasured reminder of some of the memorable music heard on their 2016 tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... 6 min True Christian wi... 3
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 26 min curtjester1 417
News Jeffrey Gershon to buy Jehovaha s Witnesses sit... 2 hr apocalypse 34
News New Documentary: Jehovah's Witnesses and child ... (Mar '16) 2 hr apocalypse 268
News About 10,000 Jehovaha s Witnesses coming to Col... Sat True Christian wi... 24
News FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In ... Sat apocalypse 39
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) Fri Spike 62
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC