William Dart reviews the latest classical CDs
Every bit as important is a Winners Tour the following year, incorporating recitals throughout the country with Chamber Music New Zealand and a concerto performance with Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, as well as the opportunity to record a CD on the prestigious Atoll label. Well-timed for this week's 2017 competition, a new release from 2015 winner Suyeon Kang, with pianist Stephen De Pledge, is a treasured reminder of some of the memorable music heard on their 2016 tour.
