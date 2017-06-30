Would you like to learn more about the music being played? If you play a stringed instrument, would you like to join in? If not, would you or your children like to have a chance to try an instrument out? If so, then come along to the Wharfedale Chamber Ensemble Family Concert on Sunday, July 23 at 4.30pm in Burley-in-Wharfedale Methodist Church. The Wharfedale Chamber Ensemble, which has built a reputation for giving fun and interesting short Family Concerts in Burley during the last four years, is giving its annual longer Family Concert conducted by Skipton Camerata's Ben Crick.

