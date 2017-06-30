Wharfedale Chamber Ensemble Family Co...

Wharfedale Chamber Ensemble Family Concert

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

Would you like to learn more about the music being played? If you play a stringed instrument, would you like to join in? If not, would you or your children like to have a chance to try an instrument out? If so, then come along to the Wharfedale Chamber Ensemble Family Concert on Sunday, July 23 at 4.30pm in Burley-in-Wharfedale Methodist Church. The Wharfedale Chamber Ensemble, which has built a reputation for giving fun and interesting short Family Concerts in Burley during the last four years, is giving its annual longer Family Concert conducted by Skipton Camerata's Ben Crick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 7 hr True Christian wi... 29
News Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in... Jun 26 TempleMicrowave 201
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
News Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ... Jun 21 Alank 17
News 76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win... Jun 20 Alank 7
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Jun 20 RedhorseWoman 2,278
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC