Watch it go: Iconic a Watchtowera sign to disappear from Ba Heights skyline
The iconic Watchtower lettering that has towered above Brooklyn Heights for nearly half a century is being ripped down as part of Donald Trump's son-in-law's conversion of the former Jehovah's Witnesses buildings into a swanky office complex, city records show , and its expulsion will be a big loss for Kings County, according to preservationists. "It was a very distinctive part of the Brooklyn waterfront skyline - for decades, as you walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, you knew you were in Brooklyn because there was the Watchtower," said Simeon Bankoff, of the Historic Districts Council.
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Wed
|omega
|24
|Persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia in...
|Mon
|TempleMicrowave
|201
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Armenia's Jehovah's Witnesses: 'enemies of the ...
|Jun 21
|Alank
|17
|76-year-old woman robbed of $100,000 casino win...
|Jun 20
|Alank
|7
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Jun 20
|RedhorseWoman
|2,278
