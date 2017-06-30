Watch it go: Iconic a Watchtowera sign to disappear from Ba Heights skyline

The iconic Watchtower lettering that has towered above Brooklyn Heights for nearly half a century is being ripped down as part of Donald Trump's son-in-law's conversion of the former Jehovah's Witnesses buildings into a swanky office complex, city records show , and its expulsion will be a big loss for Kings County, according to preservationists. "It was a very distinctive part of the Brooklyn waterfront skyline - for decades, as you walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, you knew you were in Brooklyn because there was the Watchtower," said Simeon Bankoff, of the Historic Districts Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.